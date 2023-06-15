UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Of Solomon Pays Visit To Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and based on the ties of friendship between the Kingdom and the Solomon Islands, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the period 5-10/6/2023.

Talks were held between the delegation of Solomon Islands and a number of Saudi Ministers, during which the two sides reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them in various fields, especially in sectors of energy, tourism, investment, health and education, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest, including climate change.

During the visit, a number of meetings and forums were held with CEOs and representatives of the private sector, during which the two sides emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed on the importance of intensifying mutual visits, holding investment forums and encouraging entrepreneurs from both sides to benefit from the investment opportunities available in the two countries. The two sides expressed their aspiration to enhance bilateral coordination in international forums and organizations on matters and issues of mutual importance to the two countries.

