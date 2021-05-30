UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Qureshi Pays Respects At Hazrat Ali (RA) Shrine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Foreign Minister Qureshi pays respects at Hazrat Ali (RA) shrine

NAJAF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Ibn e Abi Talib (RA) here, during his three-day visit to Iraq.

The foreign minister offered Nawafil at the shrine and prayed for country's peace and prosperity, Muslim unity as well as riddance from COVID-19 pandemic.

He also visited Masjid Kufa and had a sight of historic and holy sites.

He also paid respects at the shrines of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel (RA) and Hazrat Hani Bin Urwa (RA).

After visiting the holy sites in Najaf and Kufa, the foreign minister departed for Karbala.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

