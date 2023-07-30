Open Menu

Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Chairman Of Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Foreign minister receives phone call from chairman of Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a telephone call Saturday from Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

During the phone conversation, the latest developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan were discussed.

Prince Faisal stressed the importance of all Sudanese parties' commitment to ensuring undisrupted humanitarian works and the safety of humanitarian assistance corridors as well as the protection of civilians and workers of relief organizations.

He also renewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's call to restore calm, prioritize the national interest, stop all forms of military escalation, and resort to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Sudan All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

52 minutes ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous