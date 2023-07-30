Foreign minister receives phone call from chairman of Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a telephone call Saturday from Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

During the phone conversation, the latest developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan were discussed.

Prince Faisal stressed the importance of all Sudanese parties' commitment to ensuring undisrupted humanitarian works and the safety of humanitarian assistance corridors as well as the protection of civilians and workers of relief organizations.

He also renewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's call to restore calm, prioritize the national interest, stop all forms of military escalation, and resort to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan.