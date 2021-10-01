UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Opens Israeli Embassy In Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid opens Israeli embassy in Bahrain

Manama, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's embassy in Bahrain Thursday, a year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties.

"We have officially opened the Israeli embassy in Bahrain," tweeted Lapid.

"We agreed that by the end of the year, there will be the opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel."

