UrduPoint.com

Foreign Nations Evacuate Citizens As Sudan Battles Rage

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Foreign nations evacuate citizens as Sudan battles rage

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

Evacuation flights were continuing early Monday, with hundreds of people flown out overnight on military aircraft.

Foreigners also fled the capital Khartoum in a long United Nations convoy, while millions of frightened residents hunkered down inside their homes, many running low on water and food.

Across the city of five million, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since April 15, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and looted shops.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world's poorest nations.

US special forces launched a rescue mission Sunday for around 100 embassy staff and their relatives, swooping in with Chinook helicopters to fly them to a military base in Djibouti.

US forces "will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect United States personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence", President Joe Biden said Sunday in a letter to the Speaker of the House.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said UK forces had also rescued diplomats and their families while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country had temporarily suspended its evacuation operation.

"Our diplomats are safe -- they have been extracted and are working from outside the country," Trudeau tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army United Nations Water Djibouti Khartoum United Kingdom United States Sudan Justin Trudeau April Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

33 minutes ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

10 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

12 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

13 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.