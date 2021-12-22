UrduPoint.com

Foreign Peacekeepers Start Solomon Islands Drawdown

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A contingent of foreign peacekeepers deployed to the crisis-hit Solomon Islands will begin to return home, Australia said Wednesday, with capital Honiara calm since troops landed after last month's riots.

Roughly 40 Australian defence personnel are due to return from the South Pacific nation in the next 48 hours, a Defence spokesperson told AFP.

"The Australian whole of government mission to (the) Solomon Islands is adjusting its posture to meet operational needs," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Over 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand were deployed to Honiara to help maintain calm after protests spiralled into days of unrest that claimed at least three lives and reduced much of downtown to smouldering rubble.

The Department of Defence said some Australian military personnel would remain to provide "command, communications, logistics and air movement" support to the joint peacekeeping effort with police.

Australia previously led a peacekeeping mission in the Solomons from 2003-17, but Canberra had insisted the current deployment would only last "a matter of weeks".

The crisis erupted late last month when protests over government policies turned violent, fuelled by poverty, unemployment and inter-island rivalries in the nation of 800,000.

