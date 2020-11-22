Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterates UK commitment to supporting reforms in Bosnia, Herzegovina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab has reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting reform which improves the lives of citizens and reconciliation in the Bosnia, Herzegovina and across the wider Western Balkans.

According to a statement of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued here Saturday , Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remembered the victims of the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Rt Hon Dominic Raab MPThe Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said",Today we remember the victims of the bitter conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and celebrate 25 years of peace.I know personally from my time in The Hague pursuing those responsible for this dark chapter in European history, how important it is to help rebuild the countries affected".

Raab said that UK had played a crucial role in supporting the necessary reform to improve the lives of the country's citizens including helping them deal with the legacy of the war.

"The progress citizens want to see is often thwarted by those who profit from fear and division",he remarked.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also called upon the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina to set aside divisive rhetoric and renew efforts to focus on a peaceful future and democratic rights for all.

"Twenty-five years ago today Dayton Peace Accords were agreed in Dayton, Ohio, marking the end of the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina and paving the way for peace and democracy in the country",he said.

The Accords, Raab said were formally signed in Paris on 14 December. Approximately 100,000 people were killed in the 1992-1995 conflict, tens of thousands were victims of sexual violence, and more than 1.8 million people were displaced".

The UK now,he said provides £80 million of support annually to support peace and stability in the region and has introduced a number of initiatives to support citizen focused reform.

He added that this included the digitization of government services, promoting an independent media, professionalizing the armed forces, and supporting war crimeprosecution.