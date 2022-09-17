UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of China's Heilongjiang Up 30.7 Pct In Jan-Aug

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 30.7 percent year on year to 167.15 billion Yuan (about 24.12 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of 2022, according to local customs.

In the January-August period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 35 percent year on year to 135.43 billion yuan, while its exports grew 15 percent to 31.72 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

During the period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 131.

87 billion yuan, up 38.9 percent year on year, accounting for 78.9 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 26.7 percent to 14.54 billion yuan.

The province saw robust growth in the export of labor-intensive and agricultural products, while imports of iron ore and mechanical and electrical products also surged in the same period.

