Foreign Trade Of China's Inner Mongolia Up 17.2 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia up 17.2 pct

HOHHOT, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign trade volume of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reached over 112 billion Yuan (about 17.6 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to November 2021, up 17.2 percent year on year, the regional commerce department said Friday.

The region's imports in the first 11 months of 2021 reached about 69.2 billion yuan, up 8 percent year on year, while its exports soared 36 percent year on year to 42.9 billion yuan.

The main export products included oxyamino compounds, steel, and freight vehicles; and the main imported commodities were copper ore, milk and cream, logs and potash fertilizer.

During this period, the export of mechanical and electrical products, and high-tech products grew rapidly, with the export value reaching 7.2 billion yuan and 6.8 billion yuan, up 80.6 percent and 62.2 percent respectively, year on year.

The region's private sectors performed outstandingly in foreign trade from January to November 2021, with the total foreign trade volume increasing 12.8 percent year on year to 73.2 billion yuan, accounting for 65.3 percent of the region's total foreign trade volume.

The total import and export volume with Mongolia and Russia, the main trading partners of Inner Mongolia, reached 46.6 billion yuan.

