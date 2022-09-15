UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of East China's Jiangsu Up 10.6 Pct

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Foreign trade of east China's Jiangsu up 10.6 pct

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :st China's Jiangsu Province reported a 10.6 percent increase in foreign trade in the first eight months of the year to 3.63 trillion Yuan (525 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed.

xports rose 13.6 percent year on year to 2.31 trillion yuan, while imports went up 5.7 percent to 1.32 trillion yuan, according to Nanjing customs.

uring the period, Jiangsu's major trading partners were the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the United States. The province's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 14.8 percent to over 954 billion yuan.

n the January-August period, Jiangsu's exports of mechanical and electrical products reached 1.51 trillion yuan, up 13 percent year on year, customs data showed.

