(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi Province saw robust growth in the first seven months of this year, local customs authorities said.

Jiangxi's import and export volume rose by 11.6 percent year on year to over 264.6 billion Yuan (about 40.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the seven months, according to Nanchang Customs.

Of the total, exports stood at 193.9 billion yuan, up by 12.1 percent compared with the same period last year, while imports increased by 10.3 percent year on year to 70.69 billion yuan.

In the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the European Union remained Jiangxi's major trading partners, while its trade with emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa and India saw stronger growth.

The foreign trade of Jiangxi's private enterprises witnessed a strong performance, with the total volume up by 8.2 percent year on year to nearly 193.2 billion yuan, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the province's total.

In terms of trade items, the export value of mechanical and electrical products accounted for nearly half of the province's total export value, while the import value of bulk commodities increased by over 41 percent year on year, buoyed by surging prices.