NANJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The foreign trade volume of east China's Jiangsu Province rose 1.6 percent year on year to 2.83 trillion Yuan (400 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, according to Nanjing customs Tuesday.

In the first eight months, Jiangsu's export totaled 1.

78 trillion yuan, up 6.3 percent year on year, while import went down 5.6 percent to 1.05 trillion yuan.

The province's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road totaled 690.14 billion yuan, up 10.7 percent.

Combined trade volume of private enterprises rose 10.3 percent to 877.64 billion yuan, accounting for 31 percent of the total.