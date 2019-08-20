UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Trash 'like Treasure' In Indonesia's Plastics Village

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Foreign trash 'like treasure' in Indonesia's plastics village

Bangun, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :His weathered face breaks out in a big grin as Keman explains how sifting through rubbish paid for his children's education, one of many in his Indonesian hometown basking in a waste-picking boom.

Governments around the world are grappling with how to tackle the scourge of single-use plastic, but for the people of Bangun trash equals cash.

Around two-thirds of the town's residents eke out a living sorting and selling discarded plastic bottles, wrappers and cups back to local companies, and after China blocked imports of foreign garbage early this year -- the pile is growing.

"I have three kids -- all of them go to university," Keman, who goes by one name, proudly tells AFP as he stands in a field of ankle-deep trash.

"And all that was possible thanks to my hard work scavenging rubbish," the 52-year-old explains.

Bangun is among several poor communities in Java, Indonesia's most populous island, that have carved a living from mining waste, much of it from Western nations including the United States, England, and Belgium, as well as the middle East.

Once a giant in global recycling, China's decision to block international waste through the industry into chaos.

Huge quantities of rubbish were instead redirected to Southeast Asia.

Indonesia's plastic waste imports have soared in the past few years, jumping from 10,000 tons per month in late 2017 to 35,000 tons per month by late last year, according to Greenpeace, which warns that plastics prosperity comes at a huge environmental and public health cost.

Related Topics

World Poor Education China Indonesia Belgium United States Middle East 2017 All From Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

9 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

9 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

9 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

9 hours ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

9 hours ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.