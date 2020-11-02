UrduPoint.com
Foreign Visitors To Indonesia Decreased By 89 Pct On-year In September

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The number of foreign visitors to Indonesia dropped to 153,500 in September, a decline of 88.95 percent from 1.39 million a year earlier, said Head of the Central Agency of Statistics Suhariyanto on Monday.

"Compared to the number in August 2020, the foreign visits in September 2020 also decreased by 5.94 percent," Suhariyanto told a virtual press briefing.

According to him, in September, 9,970 foreign nationals visited Indonesia with the entry via airports, 48,460 via seaports and 95,070 via land borders.

The number of foreign visitors to Indonesia in the January-September period was recorded at 3.56 million, a fall of 70.57 percent compared to 12.10 million in the same period last year, Suhariyanto said.

He said the data showed that Indonesia's tourism sector would still need more time to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

