Foreign visitors to Indonesia down by 3.85 pct in May

JAKARTA, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia recorded 155,610 foreign visitors in May this year, with a year-on-year drop of 3.85 percent, according to Indonesia's Central Agency of Statistics (BPS).

According to the BPS, 62 percent of the foreign travelers entered Indonesia by land, 29 percent by sea and 9 percent by air.

Meanwhile, 51.5 percent of the arrivals were reportedly from Timor-Leste, 31.5 percent from Malaysia and 3.3 percent from China.

During the period from January to May this year, Indonesia recorded 664,550 arrivals of foreign visitors, a 77.

62 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Head of the BPS Margo Yuwono said at a virtual press conference that the number of foreign visitors since the start of 2021 has been lower than pre-pandemic times due to travel restrictions.

The agency also reported that the nationwide hotel occupancy rate stood at 31.97 percent in May, a 17.52 percent increase from 14.45 percent in the same month last year. The average duration of stay for these foreign visitors in May was 1.67 days, a decline from 1.86 days in May last year.