Foreign visitors to Japan reach 1.89 mln in May

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan came to 1,898,900 in May, equivalent to 68.5 percent of the May 2019 figure prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, government data showed.

May is considered an off-season following Japan's cherry blossom season, but the month's figure surpassed April's recovery level of 66.

6 percent, marking the highest number since February 2020 when arrivals began to plummet due to the pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

Compared to May 2022, the number of foreign visitors this year increased 12.9-fold, it added.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese who went overseas reached 675,700, a five-fold increase from May last year, but still 53.0 percent less than the same month in 2019.