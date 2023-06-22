UrduPoint.com

Foreign Visitors To Japan Reach 1.89 Mln In May

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Foreign visitors to Japan reach 1.89 mln in May

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan came to 1,898,900 in May, equivalent to 68.5 percent of the May 2019 figure prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, government data showed.

May is considered an off-season following Japan's cherry blossom season, but the month's figure surpassed April's recovery level of 66.

6 percent, marking the highest number since February 2020 when arrivals began to plummet due to the pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

Compared to May 2022, the number of foreign visitors this year increased 12.9-fold, it added.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese who went overseas reached 675,700, a five-fold increase from May last year, but still 53.0 percent less than the same month in 2019.

Related Topics

Same Japan February April May 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

14 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.