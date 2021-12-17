Foreigners among 11 killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Eleven people including two foreigners died Friday in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, an official said.

In a country dealing with severe drought, many were caught by surprise as powerful storm waters started surging into their homes before dawn.

"The toll is now 11 after the civil defence discovered the bodies of three people who were missing, carried away by the waters. Among them are a Filipino national and a Turk," Nabaz Abdelhamid, a local administration official, told AFP.

Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw had earlier given a death toll of eight, including women and children. He also reported "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district south-east of Arbil city.