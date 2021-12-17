UrduPoint.com

Foreigners Among 11 Killed In Iraqi Kurdistan Floods

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Foreigners among 11 killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Eleven people including two foreigners died Friday in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, an official said.

In a country dealing with severe drought, many were caught by surprise as powerful storm waters started surging into their homes before dawn.

"The toll is now 11 after the civil defence discovered the bodies of three people who were missing, carried away by the waters. Among them are a Filipino national and a Turk," Nabaz Abdelhamid, a local administration official, told AFP.

Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw had earlier given a death toll of eight, including women and children. He also reported "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district south-east of Arbil city.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Drought Iraq Died Women Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

16 minutes ago
 HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

20 minutes ago
 Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving gam ..

Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving game at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Min ..

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Preparations fo ..

22 minutes ago
 Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to ..

Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to 7 Months for Seniors - Prime ..

25 minutes ago
 South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low ..

South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low Income African Countries - Pr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.