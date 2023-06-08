Foreigners buy 2.5 billion USD S. Korean stocks in May

SEOUL, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Foreign investors bought South Korean stocks for the second consecutive month due to demand for blue-chip shares, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Foreigners purchased a net 3.3 trillion won (2.5 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of locally listed stocks in May, after buying shares worth 1.27 trillion won (972.5 million dollars) in the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors were net buyers in the benchmark KOSPI market but remained net sellers in the tech-savvy KOSDAQ market.

United States, European and Asian investors all bought domestic stocks last month.

Foreign holdings of locally listed stocks totaled 693.3 trillion won (530.9 billion dollars) at the end of May, taking up 27.1 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 16.04 trillion won (12.3 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in May.

Given the maturing debts worth 5.18 trillion won (4 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 10.86 trillion won (8.3 billion dollars) last month.

Foreign ownership of domestic bonds came to 238.7 trillion won (182.8 billion dollars) at the end of May, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total listed bonds.