UrduPoint.com

Foreigners Buy 2.5 Billion USD S. Korean Stocks In May

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Foreigners buy 2.5 billion USD S. Korean stocks in May

SEOUL, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Foreign investors bought South Korean stocks for the second consecutive month due to demand for blue-chip shares, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Foreigners purchased a net 3.3 trillion won (2.5 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of locally listed stocks in May, after buying shares worth 1.27 trillion won (972.5 million dollars) in the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors were net buyers in the benchmark KOSPI market but remained net sellers in the tech-savvy KOSDAQ market.

United States, European and Asian investors all bought domestic stocks last month.

Foreign holdings of locally listed stocks totaled 693.3 trillion won (530.9 billion dollars) at the end of May, taking up 27.1 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 16.04 trillion won (12.3 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in May.

Given the maturing debts worth 5.18 trillion won (4 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 10.86 trillion won (8.3 billion dollars) last month.

Foreign ownership of domestic bonds came to 238.7 trillion won (182.8 billion dollars) at the end of May, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total listed bonds.

Related Topics

North Korea May Stocks Market All Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

23 minutes ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

33 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

57 minutes ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.