Foreigners buy S. Korean stocks in July

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Foreign investors turned into net buyers in the South Korean stock market due to robust demand for small-cap stocks, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Foreigners purchased a net 641 billion won (487 million U.S. Dollars) worth of local listed stocks in July after selling shares worth 322 billion won (245 million dollars) in the prior month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors dumped stocks in the benchmark KOSPI market, but they remained net buyers in the tech-savvy KOSDAQ market.

Foreign holdings of local listed stocks totaled 701.7 trillion won (533.2 billion dollars) at the end of July, taking up 26.4 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 7.01 trillion won (5.3 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in July.

Given the maturing debts worth 6.41 trillion won (4.9 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 600 billion won (456 million dollars) last month.