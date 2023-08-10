Open Menu

Foreigners Buy S. Korean Stocks In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Foreigners buy S. Korean stocks in July

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Foreign investors turned into net buyers in the South Korean stock market due to robust demand for small-cap stocks, financial watchdog data showed Thursday.

Foreigners purchased a net 641 billion won (487 million U.S. Dollars) worth of local listed stocks in July after selling shares worth 322 billion won (245 million dollars) in the prior month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors dumped stocks in the benchmark KOSPI market, but they remained net buyers in the tech-savvy KOSDAQ market.

Foreign holdings of local listed stocks totaled 701.7 trillion won (533.2 billion dollars) at the end of July, taking up 26.4 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 7.01 trillion won (5.3 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in July.

Given the maturing debts worth 6.41 trillion won (4.9 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 600 billion won (456 million dollars) last month.

Related Topics

North Korea July Stocks Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mo ..

UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mother&#039;s passing

8 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

37 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

38 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

2 hours ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

2 hours ago
MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

3 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous