Foreigners sell S. Korean stocks in 6 months in March

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Foreign investors became net sellers of South Korean stocks in six months last month on rising uncertainty over the global financial market, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

Foreigners dumped a net 2.14 trillion won (1.6 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of stocks in March, turning into net sellers in six months since September last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors were net sellers both in the benchmark KOSPI and the tech-savvy KOSDAQ markets.

European investors bought domestic shares, but Asian and middle East investors offloaded stocks last month.

Foreign holdings of local listed stocks totaled 649.7 trillion won (491.9 billion dollars) at the end of March, taking up 26.4 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 11.68 trillion won (8.8 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in March.

Given the maturing debts worth 8.62 trillion won (6.5 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 3.06 trillion won (2.3 billion dollars) last month.