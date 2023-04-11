Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Foreigners Sell S. Korean Stocks In 6 Months In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Foreigners sell S. Korean stocks in 6 months in March

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Foreign investors became net sellers of South Korean stocks in six months last month on rising uncertainty over the global financial market, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday.

Foreigners dumped a net 2.14 trillion won (1.6 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of stocks in March, turning into net sellers in six months since September last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Offshore investors were net sellers both in the benchmark KOSPI and the tech-savvy KOSDAQ markets.

European investors bought domestic shares, but Asian and middle East investors offloaded stocks last month.

Foreign holdings of local listed stocks totaled 649.7 trillion won (491.9 billion dollars) at the end of March, taking up 26.4 percent of the total market capitalization.

Overseas investors bought a net 11.68 trillion won (8.8 billion dollars) worth of domestic listed bonds in March.

Given the maturing debts worth 8.62 trillion won (6.5 billion dollars), the foreign net investment in the local bond market stood at 3.06 trillion won (2.3 billion dollars) last month.

Related Topics

North Korea Middle East March September Stocks Market Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.