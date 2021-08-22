UrduPoint.com

Forest Fire On Istanbul Brought Under Control

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A forest fire that broke out on one of the Princes' Islands off the coast of Istanbul has been brought under control, the governor of the Turkish metropolis said on Sunday.

"The fire in Heybeliada was brought under control as of 14.55 p.m. (1155 GMT). Cooling efforts are underway.

I would like to thank the people of Heybeliada and our firefighters," Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter.

The fire broke out on the island earlier in the day, forcing people to evacuate.

The General Directorate of Forestry sent firefighting teams along with four planes and five helicopters to the island to put out the fire. Personnel from Istanbul's Kartal and Maltepe districts were also dispatched.

The Istanbul governorate said an investigation to find out the cause of the blaze has been initiated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

