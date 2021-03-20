UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Restoration Provides A Path To Pandemic Recovery, Greener Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Forest restoration provides a path to pandemic recovery, greener future

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should lead to stronger action to safeguard the world's forests, a senior UN official said Friday, highlighting how these natural resources have helped to protect health and well-being during the global crisis.

Liu Zhenmin, head of the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), issued the call during a virtual event to commemorate the International Day of Forests, observed annually on 21 March.

He said the forest sector has provided essential and lifesaving health products during the pandemic, such as face masks, cleaning supplies and ethanol used in sanitizers.

Meanwhile, green spaces, parks and forests have been vital during "these times of social distancing", and healthy, well-managed forests also act as natural buffers against zoonoses, thus warding against the risk of future pandemics.

"Yet, despite their obvious importance, forests continue to be under threat", Liu said.

"Every year, seven million hectares of natural forests are converted to other land uses such as large-scale commercial agriculture, and other economic activities. And while the rate of deforestation has slowed over the past decade, tree-cover loss has continued unabated in the tropics – largely due to human and natural causes." The UN believes sustainable management of forests is critical to combating climate change and to ensuring a better future for all.

The theme for this year's International Day – "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being" – also aligns with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, from 2021-2030.

"If we fail to act now, we risk a point of no return", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in his message for the Day, though noting it is not too late to act.

"The crises our planet faces require urgent action by all - governments, international and civil society organizations, the private sector, local authorities and individuals", Mr. Guterres said.

"Indigenous peoples are leading the way. They care for the Earth's biodiversity and achieve conservation results with very few financial resources and little support." The Director-General of the UN's food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, underscored how restoring forests and managing them sustainably, benefits both people and the planet.

This investment will also contribute to economic recovery from the pandemic, he added, as "forest restoration activities create green jobs, generate incomes, improve human health and increase human security." While COVID-19 has been "a harsh wake-up call", it also presents a unique opportunity to recover better and stronger, according to Liu.

"Let us use this International Day of Forests to send a strong message," he said. "Let us restore and protect our forests, our planet, and all its vital ecosystems for generations to come."

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society Agriculture Lead March Event All From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.