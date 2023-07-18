Open Menu

'Forgotten' Buenaventura On Edge As Colombian Peace Efforts Drag On

Published July 18, 2023

Buenaventura, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Young members of the Shottas gang, responsible for dozens of deaths in Colombia's impoverished port city of Buenaventura, are at work rebuilding a football pitch during a lull in fighting with their archrivals.

The state-sponsored project to renovate the long-neglected field is the result of a peace process the Shottas embarked on late last year with the government of President Gustavo Petro.

"Buenaventura has always been forgotten," a senior Shottas member told AFP as he oversaw the youngsters working with shovels and wheelbarrows on the dusty, rocky pitch.

"Unfortunately, we have to draw attention (to this neglect) through violence," said the gangster, who did not want to be named as he is a fugitive from justice.

While projects like these are welcome, the gangs say much more is needed for a permanent truce to become a realistic prospect in the city of 350,000, with a poverty rate of 40 percent and one in four people unemployed.

"If there were more projects like these, perhaps we would have fewer young people immersed in the conflict," said the Shottas frontman. "We have always asked for social investment and not militarization." All the workers under his watch are Afro-Colombians, who make up 91 percent of the population in this city through which a third of all Colombia's international trade passes.

It is also the departure point of most of the cocaine destined for the United States.

"It is the first time that some of them have worked in construction, but they liked it," the Shottas spokesman said of his charges.

