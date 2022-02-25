UrduPoint.com

Former All Black, Fiji Star Vidiri Dead Aged 48

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Former All Black, Fiji star Vidiri dead aged 48

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Former All Blacks and Fiji wing Joeli Vidiri has died aged 48, his Super Rugby franchise Auckland Blues announced Friday.

His death came less than 24 hours after the death of another former All Black and Blues winger Va'aiga Tuigamala.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joeli Vidiri, aged 48," the Blues said on Twitter.

"G.O.A.T is used frequently these days, more than it should. In the case of Joeli the title truly fits. One of the greatest players of all time." Vidiri made seven appearances for Fiji before moving to New Zealand and playing 62 games for the Blues and two Tests in 1998 for the All Blacks.

In full flight Vidiri was an imposing figure with pace and power and for much of his career in New Zealand played alongside Jonah Lomu who is regarded as the first global superstar of rugby union.

Vidiri's biography on the All Blacks website says "it is doubtful whether two more imposing figures have ever been together in any side".

"And especially in the 1996-97 seasons Vidiri was the more effective of the two." Like Lomu, Vidiri's playing career was also cut short by a kidney illness and he retired in 2001.

Tuigamala, affectionately known as 'Inga the winger' starred in both rugby union and rugby league.

He earned 19 caps for the All Blacks and represented Samoa in both rugby codes, as well as being a key part of the Wigan team that dominated English domestic rugby league in the early 1990s.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Auckland Samoa Fiji All Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

10 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

14 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

14 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

20 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

3 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>