Former Astros Keuchel Sorry For Cheating Scandal

14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:30 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel said Friday he was sorry for his part in the illegal sign stealing scandal, adding "it was not like every game we had it going on." "It is just what the state of baseball was at the time. Was it against the rules? Yes it was. And I personally am sorry for what's come about the whole situation," the former Cy Young Award winner said.

The 2017 Astros' team was found guilty of illegally stealing signs from opposing teams by using electronic technology.

That result led to the season-long suspension and subsequent firing of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow as well as a $5 million fine for the team and loss of upcoming draft picks.

Keuchel also seemed to indicate that other teams were bending the rules. Keuchel, who is the first member of the 2017 World Series winning team to apologize, declined to go into detail or name Names.

"I'm not going to go into specific details, but during the course of the playoffs in 2017 everyone was using multiple signs.

"There was probably six out of eight teams using multiple signs." Keuchel, who played for the Astros from 2012-18, was surprised by the attention received by the scandal.

"Apologies should be in order. When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now," said Keuchel, who signed a three-year, $55 million contract with the Chicago White Sox last month.

"When stuff comes out over the course of a big-league ball season, it's always blown up to the point of 'Oh my gosh this has never happened before.'" Kuechel also said he disagrees with former teammate Mike Fiers' decision to blow the whistle on the scheme.

"It sucks to the extent of the clubhouse rule was broken and that's where I'll go with that," Keuchel said. "I don't really have much else to say about Mike."Keuchel has a 3.67 ERA over 211 appearances in eight seasons with the Astros and Braves.

In 2015 he won the American League's Cy Young Award.

