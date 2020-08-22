UrduPoint.com
Former Australia Captain White Hangs Up Pads

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Australian all-rounder Cameron White, who captained his country seven times, has called time on a professional career that spanned almost 20 years.

The 37-year-old played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 Twenty20s while featuring for a host of clubs, including Victoria, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at home.

In England, he had stints with Northamptonshire and Somerset while enjoying time in the Indian Premier League with the Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," White told cricket.

com.au late Friday.

"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching."A destructive batsman and competent legspinner, White was primarily a limited-overs specialist, captaining Australia seven times in one-day and T20 matches.

His four Tests were all in India on a 2008 tour, but he took only five wickets and was discarded.

