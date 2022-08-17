UrduPoint.com

Former Australian PM Defends Secret Power Grab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Former Australian PM defends secret power grab

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Australia's ex-prime minister on Wednesday defended secretly appointing himself to several key ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic, rejecting accusations he created a "shadow government" and undermined the country's democracy.

Refusing bipartisan calls to apologise and resign from parliament, Scott Morrison insisted he was right to take "emergency powers" over the health, treasury, finance, resources and home affairs departments, without telling the public or his cabinet colleagues.

"I was steering the ship in the middle of the tempest," the former conservative leader said in a defiant first public appearance since the scandal broke, dismissing critics who were "standing on the shore after the fact".

"Only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders, and on no-one else," Morrison said, describing his moves as "break-glass-in-case-of-emergency" safeguards.

Morrison's tenure in office, from 2018 to 2022, was a period of crisis for Australia with record bushfires, floods and drought as well as the pandemic and a first-in-a-generation recession.

But revelations that any prime minister could make such an extraordinary power grab without parliamentary or public oversight have left some questioning whether the country's democracy is also in crisis.

Australia's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has asked the solicitor-general to present advice on whether his predecessor acted legally.

"This is fundamentally a trashing of our democratic system. A trashing of the convention and rules that have operated in Australia for 121 years," Albanese said Wednesday. "This is unprecedented." The Labor leader tied Morrison's actions to a worldwide "retreat" of democracy.

"There's people fighting now in Ukraine to protect democracy and a sovereign nation.

You have a rise of undemocratic regimes.

"Our democracy is precious. We need to defend it and strengthen it, not undermine it, which is what the former government has done." Morrison's home affairs minister Karen Andrews said her former leader "needs to resign and he needs to leave Parliament".

- No resignation - Morrison said he intended to represent his south Sydney constituency "to the best of my ability" until at least the next election in just under three years' time.

A devout Christian, he has previously described his election as prime minister as a "miracle".

In power, he was routinely accused of lacking honesty and transparency -- an indictment that burst onto the global stage when French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he had lied over an abandoned submarine deal.

The former prime minister insists he gained "no personal advantage" from being sworn in to administer five portfolios and stressed that the arrangements were only to be used in an emergency, such as if a minister died during the pandemic.

Morrison said he only used the powers once, which was to override his resources minister and block a controversial offshore gas project -- a move he conceded was separate from the pandemic.

"I'm very happy with that decision," he said.

"And if people think I should have made a different decision and allowed that project to proceed... well, they can make that argument."His conservative coalition lost power in May elections, ending nearly a decade of centre-right rule in the country.

In Australia, elected politicians are selected by the prime minister before being sworn in by the governor-general in a formal ceremony that is usually publicly recorded.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Australia Ukraine Parliament Democracy Drought Died Sydney May Gas 2018 Christian From Government Cabinet Best Weight

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

7 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

2 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

3 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

4 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.