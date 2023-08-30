Open Menu

Former Belarus 'hit Squad Member' To Face Trial In Switzerland

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Former Belarus 'hit squad member' to face trial in Switzerland

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An alleged former member of a Belarusian elite police unit will stand trial in Switzerland next month, accused of participating in the disappearances of three political opposition members, a Swiss NGO said Wednesday.

Yury Garavsky, a "former member of President Alexander Lukashenko's SOBR unit, will stand before a criminal court in St. Gallen, Switzerland on 19-20 September", said the TRIAL International organisation, which fights against impunity for war crimes.

Regional authorities in the northeastern Swiss canton of St. Gallen confirmed to AFP that Garavsky's trial would begin on September 19, but have not commented on his whereabouts or other details about the case.

According to TRIAL, he is not currently in custody.

The NGO said Garavsky stands accused of having participated in the enforced disappearances of three major political opponents of Lukashenko in 1999: former interior minister Yury Zakharenko, along with former deputy prime minister Viktor Gonchar and his close friend, the businessman Anatoly Krasovsky.

Zakharenko vanished in May 1999. Then in September that year, Gonchar and Krasovsky were abducted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Canton Switzerland May September Criminals Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam scores first century of Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam scores first century of Asia Cup 2023

8 minutes ago
 Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

22 minutes ago
 Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caus ..

Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caused by sugary drinks: Experts

22 minutes ago
 Madad acknowledges IBCC's vital role in education ..

Madad acknowledges IBCC's vital role in education sector

22 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held in Lahore

Two outlaws held in Lahore

22 minutes ago
 COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhel ..

COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

40 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces findings of gas station safety ..

43 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working ..

Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working Group

43 minutes ago
 IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

58 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Xlife Sciences

58 minutes ago
 ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

58 minutes ago
 Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sp ..

Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award extended until Sept ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous