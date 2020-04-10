Former Blackhawks captain 'Whitey' Stapleton dies at 79

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Former three-time NHL All-Star Pat Stapleton, known affectionately as "Whitey" for his shock of blond hair, has died after suffering a stroke. He was 79.

Stapleton, who was a mainstay on the Hawks' defence for eight seasons and captained the team in 1969-70 campaign, passed away on Wednesday night, the National Hockey League team announced Thursday.

"The Chicago Blackhawks organization would like to express their deepest sympathy to the family, friends and former teammates of Pat Stapleton," the team said in a statement.

"As a former team captain and valued member of the Blackhawks Alumni Association, Stapleton's contributions to the organization will forever be remembered by the entire Blackhawks community." The 5-foot-8 (1.72m) Stapleton spent most of his career in Chicago paired mainly with the rangy 6-foot-2 Bill White. Together they were the defensive foundation of the Blackhawks teams that reached two Stanley Cup finals. White died in 2017.

Stapleton was also chosen to represent Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

He is believed to be the player who grabbed the puck after Paul Henderson scored the series-clinching goal in the final game of the eight-game series.

But, whenever he was asked about it, Stapleton gave a nebulous answer.

"They say I have it. We'll keep that one going for a while," Stapleton said. "I'm not sure if people think it's a different colour or has a hole in it. It's a puck." Born in 1940 in Sarnia, Canada, Stapleton began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins in 1961-62.

Stapleton eventually made his way to Chicago, where his career blossomed. He played eight seasons with the Blackhawks from 1956 to 1973, helping the team to Stanley Cup final appearances in 1971 and 1973.

Stapleton played a total of 635 NHL games with Boston and Chicago, compiling 43 goals and 294 assists with 353 penalty minutes.

Stapleton is survived by his wife, Jackie; sons Tom, Mike and Chris; daughter Susan; and 13 grandchildren.

His son Mike was drafted by Chicago and played over 600 games in the NHL.