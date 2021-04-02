UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Bournemouth Boss Howe Favoured To Get Celtic Post

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Former Bournemouth boss Howe favoured to get Celtic post

London, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is favoured to replace Neil Lennon as manager of deposed Scottish champions Celtic with talks at an advanced stage, according to media reports on Friday.

The 43-year-old Englishman has held discussions with members of the club's board, including major shareholder Irish financier Dermot Desmond.

Howe left Bournemouth last August when they were relegated from the Premier League after a five year stay.

He has been linked with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Howe would fit the bill of previous appointees such as Brendan Rodgers, a young manager looking to re-establish their managerial credentials at the top level.

Howe had two spells in charge of Bournemouth, guiding them to three promotions in six seasons and taking them from the fourth tier League Two to an impressive ninth in the Premier League.

Howe, though, arguably faces a tougher task than Rodgers did as a dismal league campaign saw Celtic's hopes of a historic 10th successive title eclipsed by bitter rivals Rangers.

Lennon resigned in late February two years into a second spell at the club which had yielded two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Should Howe be appointed he will arrive at a club in transition with other key figures in the previous years of dominance leaving.

Long-standing chief executive Peter Lawwell is to step down at the end of June.

Club captain Scott Brown is to take up a player/coaching post at rivals Aberdeen and on Wednesday it was revealed Nick Hammond, head of football operations, had resigned.

Although former Ireland and Manchester United great Roy Keane's name had been mentioned Howe has a more impressive managerial CV and is regarded as less confrontational.

Howe can look to Rodgers as an example of how to rebuild one's reputation and morale.

Rodgers arrived after a bruising end to his spell at Liverpool but seven trophies later in Scotland he was the man 2016 Premier League champions Leicester turned to in 2019.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Young Newcastle Liverpool Man Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Aberdeen Ireland Manchester United February June August 2016 2019 Post Media From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Footballers disappointed over current situation in ..

28 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

50 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

47 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

47 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

58 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.