Former British Cycling Doctor Freeman Struck Off Medical Register: Tribunal
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off the medical register, a medical tribunal ruled on Friday.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal last week found Freeman guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it was to be given to an unnamed rider for doping purposes.
Now it imposed the strongest possible sanction.