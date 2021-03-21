UrduPoint.com
Former Canada Women's Gymnastics Coach Banned For Life

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Former Canadian women's gymnastics team director Dave Brubaker has been banned for life following an investigation into complaints against him, Gymnastics Canada said.

Brubaker, who was acquitted of charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation at a 2019 criminal trial, had been suspended since the allegations were first filed in 2017.

However, Gymnastics Canada said that after conducting an internal investigation into complaints made against Brubaker, the body had issued a permanent suspension.

"Dave Brubaker is permanently banned and prohibited from any future application or attempt to gain reinstatement, membership or any other status with Gymnastics Canada member associations or clubs," a statement said.

Brubaker's wife, Liz Brubaker, who was also suspended when the allegations against her husband became known, has had her suspension extended until January 18, 2024, the statement added.

Details of the allegations against Brubaker, who coached Canada's team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, were not revealed.

A disciplinary panel issued the suspensions following a probe into the allegations led by an independent legal expert.

"On behalf of Gymnastics Canada, I want to thank the panel for their detailed and diligent work to prepare their decision, and I want to express my gratitude to the athlete complainants for their cooperation, patience, and bravery throughout this very arduous process," Gymnastics Canada chief executive Ian Moss said in a state.

"Gymnastics Canada will provide more details surrounding this investigation once the appeal process is complete."

