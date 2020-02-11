UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Celtic Star McNamara In Hospital After Collapsing: Reports

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Former Celtic star McNamara in hospital after collapsing: reports

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara is in hospital after collapsing near his home, according to reports on Monday.

McNamara, 46, is understood to have been admitted to hospital for brain surgery.

A post on McNamara's personal Twitter account read: "This is Jackie's daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support. My dad is getting the best care possible, as you all can understand this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time." John Hartson, his former Celtic team-mate, stated that McNamara had collapsed on Saturday.

"Worried sick for my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara who collapsed at home Saturday with a bleed on the brain... My thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children," Hartson tweeted.

Scottish champions Celtic wrote on Twitter: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Jackie and his family."McNamara, who claimed four league titles at Celtic and won 33 Scotland caps, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Falkirk and Partick Thistle.

He has managed Partick, Dundee United and York City.

Related Topics

Twitter Wife Aberdeen Dundee York Post Family All Best

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

40 minutes ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

2 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

2 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

47 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.