UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Chairman Of State-owned Firm Under Investigation For Discipline Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Former chairman of state-owned firm under investigation for discipline violation

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Yin Jiaxu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and chairman of the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Sunday.

The investigation has been launched by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Related Topics

China Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE’s special industrial zones vital incubators ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi committed to transitioning to clean and ..

36 minutes ago

Tawazun approves major offset programme, Strata to ..

51 minutes ago

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.