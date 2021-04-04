Former chairman of state-owned firm under investigation for discipline violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Yin Jiaxu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and chairman of the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Sunday.

The investigation has been launched by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.