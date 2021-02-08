UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Champ Kerber Out Of Aussie Open At First Hurdle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Former champ Kerber out of Aussie Open at first hurdle

Melbourne, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber crashed out of the Australian Open Monday with a heavy 6-0, 6-4 defeat to Bernarda Pera, in the first upset of the tournament.

The 2016 Australian Open winner, seeded 23 at Melbourne Park, was in disarray as she succumbed in just one hour and 10 minutes against American Pera, ranked 63.

"I knew I had a tough opponent but I was ready for it," said Pera, who has never made it past the third round of a Slam.

The German, who had 25 unforced errors and seven double faults, lost the first nine games as she faced the humiliating prospect of a 6-0, 6-0 'double bagel' before her attempts at a comeback were thwarted by the 26-year-old.

An out-of-sorts Kerber made the quarter-finals of the warm-up Grampians Trophy in Melbourne, organised for players forced into a hard 14-day quarantine on their arrival in Australia.

It was the second consecutive first-round Grand Slam defeats for Kerber, who lost to Kaja Juvan in the French Open.

Pera plays Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the second round.

Related Topics

Australia German Melbourne Kazakhstan 2016 Australian Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

9 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

9 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

9 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.