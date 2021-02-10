UrduPoint.com
Former Champion Wawrinka Bundled Out In Five-set Epic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round Wednesday after a draining five-set epic, ending hopes of matching his quarter-final run last year.

The 35-year-old Swiss, the tournament winner in 2014, struggled to match the intensity of Martin Fucsovics in the opening two sets but regrouped to stay in the fight.

On a scorching hot day, the 17th seed had three match points in the fifth set tiebreaker but blew them all, with the Hungarian reeling off five straight points for a famous 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (11/9) win in just under four hours.

"Right now I feel like I'm dying, I'm really tired," said Fucsovics, who was playing his second straight five-setter.

"It was a long match. I knew he was going to come back, he's a strong player physically and mentally."Fucsovics, ranked 55, last year equalled his best Grand Slam result in Melbourne when he reached the round of 16, only to be sent packing by Roger Federer.

He will play either Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic or France's Corentin Moutet for a place in the fourth round, where world number one Novak Djokovic potentially awaits.

