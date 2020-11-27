UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Citgo Oil Executives Jailed In Venezuela

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Former Citgo oil executives jailed in Venezuela

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Six US-connected former oil company executives have been sentenced to between eight and 13 years in prison, Venezuela's Supreme Court said Thursday.

Washington has repeatedly asked Caracas to release the men, who worked for Citgo, the US-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

They were first arrested in November 2017 and accused of crimes including money laundering.

The company's former president, Jose Pereira Ruimwyk, a Venezuelan national with US residency, was jailed for 13 years and seven months on charges including embezzlement and conspiracy, the court said. He was also fined $2 million.

The other five men, all of whom were company directors and dual US-Venezuelan nationals, were each jailed for eight years and 10 months.

One of the men's lawyers told AFP his client intended to appeal the ruling.

The families of the six men contest the charges, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro controls the judiciary, which they say is notorious for corruption.

US Democratic Party heavyweight Bill Richardson, who has managed international negotiations for a number of high-profile American detainees, traveled to Venezuela in mid-July and met with Maduro.

He managed to get two of them released and put under house arrest, but the rest remained at the national intelligence agency's headquarters in Caracas.

Roger Carstens, the US envoy for hostage affairs, said in June all six men were "in mortal danger", with several displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

The United States is one of a number of nations that no longer recognizes Maduro as Venezuela's president. Since early 2019, it has been trying unsuccessfully to oust the leftist leader, who presides over a crumbling economy from which millions have fled.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Lawyers Company Oil Pereira Caracas United States Venezuela Money June November 2017 2019 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

India loses MiG-29K trainer aircraft in Arabian se ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt extends time for business community til ..

33 minutes ago

Masood calls on OIC, African Union to end aparthei ..

53 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 54 more lives in Pakistan

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.