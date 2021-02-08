Former deputy general manager of state-owned power firm under investigation

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Xie Changjun, former deputy general manager of China Guodian Corporation, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the top anti-graft body said on Monday.

The investigation is being done by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.