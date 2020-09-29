UrduPoint.com
Former Dodgers Star Johnstone Dies At 74

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Two-time World Series champion Jay Johnstone has died at age 74 from complications of the coronavirus, the US media reported on Monday.

The former Major League Baseball outfielder belted over 100 home runs in his career. He was known as an elite pinch hitter during his time with eight different teams over two decades.

"The Dodgers are saddened by the passing of former Dodger Jay Johnstone and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends," the Dodgers wrote on Twitter.

Johnstone's battle with the Covid-19 was confirmed by his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone.

No details were released.

Johnstone grew up in West Covina, California and made his major-league debut with the California Angels in 1966 at age 20.

He hit a home run in game four of the 1981 World Series for the Dodgers who beat the New York Yankees in six games.

He also won a World Series in 1978 with the Yankees over the Dodgers.

Johnstone finished with a career .267 batting average with 102 home runs and 531 RBIs in 1,748 regular-season games.

