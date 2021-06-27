UrduPoint.com
Former Doubles Champion Nielsen Out Of Wimbledon Over Covid-19 Contact

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Former doubles champion Nielsen out of Wimbledon over Covid-19 contact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Former men's doubles champion Frederik Nielsen was Saturday forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after being identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case, the All England Club announced.

"The referee's office has advised that Frederik Nielsen has been withdrawn from the gentlemen's doubles draw, having been classified as a close contact," said a statement.

The 37-year-old Dane, who won the 2012 men's doubles title with Britain's Jonny Marray, had been due to partner Croatia's Franko Skugor at Wimbledon which starts Monday.

He must now isolate for 10 days in line with British government legislation.

