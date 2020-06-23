UrduPoint.com
Former Dutch 'keeper Stekelenburg Rejoins Ajax

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Former Dutch 'keeper Stekelenburg rejoins Ajax

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will quit Everton for a return to Ajax in August on a one-year deal, the Dutch club announced Monday.

Stekelenburg "is a free agent when his contract at Everton FC ends and has signed a deal for one season, running from August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021," Ajax said.

The 37-year-old came through the Ajax academy and played 282 matches for the first team from 2002 to 2011.

Capped 58 times by the Netherlands, with whom he reached the World Cup final in 2010 - losing to Spain - the 'keeper won three Dutch titles with Ajax (2002, 2004, 2011) and three KNVB cups (2006, 2007, 2010).

After leaving Ajax, Stekelenburg went on to play for Roma, Fulham, Monaco and Southampton. He has been at Everton for the last four seasons.

"Of course I am very happy to have the opportunity to return to Ajax, the club where it all started for me," Stekelenburg said.

