Former Egyptian President Morsi Buried In Cairo: Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo: lawyer

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, one of his lawyers told AFP, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

"He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present.

The funeral prayer was said in Tora prison hospital" where he was declared dead on Monday, his lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said.

Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled in a military overthrow in 2013 and had been in detention ever since.

