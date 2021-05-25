Former England cricketer proud of mother and son century stannd

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Former England women's cricketer Arran Brindle said she was as "proud as punch" of her son after the pair shared a match-winning century stand in a club game.

Brindle made 134 international appearances for England from 1999-2014, with the 39-year-old scoring unbeaten hundreds in both Test and one-day international formats.

But on Sunday, a player shortage meant she found herself playing for Owmby Trojans -- a team she coaches -- in the third division of the Lincoln and District League in central England.

They dismissed their opponents, Nettleham CC's academy XI, for 141, with Harry Brindle, Arran's 12-year-old son, taking four wickets.

The mother and son duo then combined to chase down Nettleham's score, sharing an opening stand of 143 in 32.

3 overs to secure a 10-wicket win. Harry scored an unbeaten 32 while his mum finished 94 not out.

"In terms of any experience like that as a parent, you're as proud as punch," Brindle told Britain's PA news agency.

"Because they've achieved something -- sometimes they put too much expectation on themselves.

"As a parent, whether you're a mum or a dad, you just want your children to be happy with what they're doing.

"At the minute he seems to enjoy it."Brindle, asked if Harry had enjoyed batting with his mother, replied: "I think so, he came off and he had a big smile on his face.

"He did what he needed to do -- we rotated the strike (and) he was able to put away the bad balls at the start."