UrduPoint.com

Former England Great Jimmy Greaves Dies Aged 81

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Former England great Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The former England striker Jimmy Greaves, one of the game's greatest goalscorers and characters, has died aged 81, his former club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," the club said.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81." A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Greaves scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for England.

His strike rate was phenomenal as he scored 356 goals in England's top flight, a record which still stands.

For Tottenham, he returned 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970. The 37 league goals that he netted in the 1962/63 season has yet to be bettered by a Spurs player in a single season.

Greaves began his career with Chelsea, scoring on debut in 1957 against Spurs -- his 41-goal haul in the First Division in 1960/61 still stands as Chelsea's record for a single season.

A brief spell at AC Milan followed -- where he netted nine time in 14 games -- before he returned to England to join Spurs. He later played for West Ham before retiring from the game and going into television punditry.

Related Topics

World Died September Sunday TV From Top Chelsea Tottenham AC Milan

Recent Stories

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

26 minutes ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

56 minutes ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

1 hour ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

1 hour ago
 CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financ ..

CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financial sector risks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.