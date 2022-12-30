Former FIFA chief Blatter calls Pele 'greatest in history'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called Pele the "greatest footballer in history" after the Brazil legend died on Thursday aged 82.

Blatter, 86, who led world football's governing body from 1998 to 2015, said he was "immensely sad" to learn of Pele's death.

"Very sad news: Pele has left us," the Swiss former football administrator wrote on Twitter.

"The world mourns the greatest footballer in history and a wonderful personality. He celebrated the game like no other.

"Dear Pele, I am immensely sad and honour you and your life's work. My sincere condolences to your family and friends."Pele is the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups -- in 1958, 1962 and 1970.