Former FIFA secretary general Markus Kattner given 10-year ban

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :FIFA's former acting secretary general, Markus Kattner, has been banned from all football-related activity for 10 years and fined one million Swiss francs ($1.056m) after being guilty of conflicts of interest and abusing his position, the sport's world governing body announced Tuesday.

The punishment was handed down by FIFA's ethics committee following an investigation opened in September 2016 into Kattner, the scandal-plagued body's former president Sepp Blatter, and former secretary general Jerome Valcke.