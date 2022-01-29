UrduPoint.com

Former France Fly-half Guy Laporte Dies At 69

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Former France fly-half Guy Laporte dies at 69

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Guy Laporte, the fly half on the France squad that reached the first World Cup final in 1987, has died aged 69, Graulhet rugby club, where he was president, announced on Saturday.

"The family of SCG (Sporting Club Graulhetois) is plunged into sadness following the sudden death of its president Guy Laporte, who passed away last night," said the web site of the fourth division club, a former power in French rugby.

"Guy, who arrived at SCG in 1972 as a player, contributed to the very good results during his time there," the club added.

Laporte made his debut for third-division Sporting Club Rieumois, near Toulouse, and moved to Graulhet, then in the first division, in 1972, playing with the club until he retired in 1988.

He collected 16 French caps between 1981 and 1987. He was part of the team that won the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1981, alongside Jean-Pierre Rives and Serge Blanco.

He was known for his footwork and his mastery of the drop goal, kicking eight for Les Bleus.

He ended his international career after France lost the final of the inaugural World Cup in Auckland to hosts New Zealand.

He was manager of the French national team from 1993 to 1995.

Related Topics

World France Died Toulouse Auckland SITE Family From Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

17 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

17 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

17 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

34 minutes ago
 Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begi ..

Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begins in kasur

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>