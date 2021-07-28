Former French international Gallas takes coaching job in Hungary

(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Former France international William Gallas has taken up a coaching post with Hungarian top flight side Zalaegerszegi, the club said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"A world star is strengthening our club!" said the club, based in the city of Zalaegerszeg, 230 kilometres southwest of Budapest.

"William Gallas is kitted out in blue and white and is helping develop our young talents," it said alongside a photograph of Gallas with the club's president Gabor Vegh.

The 43-year-old former central defender won 84 caps for France, playing in the World Cup final with Les Bleus in 2006.

He spent most of his career in England including spells for Chelsea - where he won two Premier League titles - Arsenal and Tottenham before retiring in 2014.

Gallas, who has lived in Hungary for several years according to the club, will focus on coaching defenders in its youth teams.