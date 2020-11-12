Former Ghana leader Jerry Rawlings dies: party

(@FahadShabbir)

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, who towered over the West African nation for two decades first as military ruler and then as elected president, has died aged 73, his party said Thursday.

The National Democratic Congress candidate for upcoming elections, John Mahama, wrote on Twitter that he was suspending campaigning "following news of the passing of our Founder and former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings".