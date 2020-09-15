UrduPoint.com
Former Ghosn Aide Greg Kelly Pleads Not Guilty As Trial Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of financial misconduct as the trial against him began in Tokyo.

Ghosn is now at large as an international fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan for Lebanon last year.

That has left Kelly the only person facing trial in the lengthy, rollercoaster saga involving Ghosn.

Kelly entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday to the single charge he faces -- conspiring to under-report tens of millions of Dollars in pay that Ghosn was allegedly promised after his retirement.

"I deny the allegations. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy," Kelly said.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, arguing -- as does Ghosn -- that no final agreement had been made on any post-retirement pay and therefore no disclosure was legally required.

Kelly, who turned 64 on Tuesday, entered the court dressed in a dark suit and red tie and wearing a surgical mask. He declined to speak to media gathered outside for the trial.

Ghosn's arrest in the Japanese capital in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges made headlines worldwide and kicked off an astonishing fall from grace for a man once hailed as a corporate saviour for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy.

But overshadowed by his detention was the arrest that same day of Kelly, who has been out on bail in Tokyo since late December 2018.

The trial, expected to last around 10 months, centres around one question fraught with technicalities: did Kelly and Nissan between 2010 and 2018 illegally conceal payments of around 9.2 billion Yen ($87 million at today's rates) promised to Ghosn on retirement? Nissan, which is on trial alongside Kelly, says yes, and pleaded guilty to the charge against it on Tuesday.

But Kelly, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, has insisted on his innocence since day one.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he told AFP in an interview in early September.

"Carlos Ghosn never got paid anything and he wasn't promised anything," he insisted.

